JKP at forefront in fight against human trafficking: Spl DG Coordination

Srinagar, Aug 21: The Crime Branch Headquarters J&K, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, organised a UT-level conference on anti-human trafficking today at Tagore Hall here to strengthen the existing framework and address the challenges of human trafficking in the digital era.“The primary goal was to raise awareness among students and the general public about the dangers of human trafficking and its social repercussions,” a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.S.J.M Gillani, IPS, Special DG Coordination PHQ J&K, served as the chief guest. In his address, he urged all stakeholders to come together in efforts to curb this menace. “Human trafficking is a grave threat not only to individual victims but also to the security, dignity, and social fabric of the nation,” he said.Gillani called for a paradigm shift from traditional approaches to a focus on human security, stressing the importance of protecting vulnerable communities from exploitation and advocating collective action to address its root causes.Alok Kumar, IPS, ADGP and Director of Fire & Emergency Services, J&K, called for awareness campaigns in combating this organised crime. He underscored the importance of community involvement and advocated the use of social media platforms for large-scale awareness dissemination. “There is a need for thorough investigations to ensure justice for victims,” he said.Welcoming the guests, IGP (Crime) Sujit Kumar said the Ministry of Home Affairs has been actively organising initiatives to combat human trafficking. “This programme brings together legal experts, social organisations, enforcement agencies, and government departments in a united effort against this serious issue,” he said. The IGP (Crime) expressed hope that the event would inspire the younger generation to contribute meaningfully to the cause.Speakers included Rajesh Mani, an expert trainer on human trafficking and a consultant for children’s welfare in India, and Ravi Kant, Advocate of the Supreme Court of India, Founder of Shakti Vahini, and National Convener of Just Rights for Children. They shared valuable insights through lectures and presentations, offering strategies to dismantle the shackles of human trafficking.The conference served as a platform for stakeholders to share their experiences and expertise, and to identify effective strategies for prevention and victim support. Mementoes were presented to the chief guest and other speakers as tokens of appreciation. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Mohammad Fiesel Qureshi, SSP, SO to IGP Crime.Participants, the spokesperson said, included Uttam Chand, IPS, IGP Hqrs. PHQ; representatives from the Law Department, University of Kashmir; judicial officers; senior officers from PHQ; officials from Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, Labour Departments; students from the Faculty of Law, Kashmir University, and various colleges and schools; Border Guiding Officers (BSF); NGOs; and Nodal Police Officers of AHTU J&K.