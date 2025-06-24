JKNC’s Ali Mohd Sagar chairs high-level meet to review Power Projects in J&K

Ali Mohammad Sagar, General Secretary of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), MLA from Khanyar, and Chairman of the Committee on Public Undertakings, on Monday chaired a high-level meeting at the Assembly Complex in Srinagar to review the functioning of power projects across the Union Territory.

The meeting brought together top officials including the Principal Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD), Managing Director of JKSPDC, Director General Accounts & Treasuries, the Accountant General, and other senior officers. Also in attendance were members of the Committee on Public Undertakings, including legislators Ali Mohammad Dar, Baldev Raj Sharma, Ranbir Singh Pathania, Showkat Hussain Ganai, Mir Saifullah, Said U Din Bhat, Tanvir Sadiq, and special invitee Mia Meher Ali.

The session focused on addressing delays in project implementation, identifying administrative bottlenecks, and enhancing efficiency in the execution of power projects vital to the region’s energy infrastructure.

Chairman Sagar highlighted the pressing need for timely and efficient execution of power projects to meet the growing energy demands of Jammu & Kashmir.

He urged officials to streamline processes and ensure strict compliance with project timelines.

“The functioning of our power sector has a direct bearing on the day-to-day lives of our citizens and the overall economic development of the region. Any lapse in execution or delay is unacceptable,” Sagar said during the meeting.

The Committee underscored the importance of transparency, financial accountability, and regular performance audits to ensure optimal use of public resources. Valuable inputs from the participating legislators contributed to shaping a strategic roadmap aimed at removing obstacles and accelerating project progress.

The meeting concluded with a joint commitment from the Committee and government officials to work collaboratively in strengthening the power infrastructure and ensuring reliable energy access across Jammu & Kashmir.