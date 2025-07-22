BreakingKashmir

JKNC's Ali Mohammad Sagar chairs high-level PWD review meeting, stresses transparency and timely execution

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) General Secretary and MLA Khanyar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, who also serves as the Chairman of the Public Undertakings Committee, presided over a key review meeting with the Public Works Department (PWD) today.

The high-level meeting focused on accelerating infrastructure development and ensuring efficiency, transparency, and public-centric progress in ongoing projects.

Prominent attendees included Anil Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary PWD; Manoj Kumar Pandit, Secretary J&K Legislative Assembly; Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Director General Accounts and Treasuries; Mazhar Khan, Director Finance (PWD); Sajad Hussain Ganai, Director Expenditure (Finance); and officials from the Principal Accountant General’s office.

The deliberations centered around road upgrades, bridge constructions, and urban infrastructure planning, with an emphasis on enhancing regional connectivity and improving access for citizens.

Chairman Sagar underlined the critical importance of timely execution, quality control, and accountability in all PWD initiatives. He urged officials to prioritize public convenience and adhere strictly to project timelines without compromising on standards.

“We must ensure that infrastructure works not only serve present needs but are also sustainable for future generations,” Sagar said. “Every rupee must be accounted for, and our collective efforts must translate into tangible public benefits.”

The meeting also addressed bottlenecks in fund flow, monitoring mechanisms, and the need for inter-departmental coordination to fast-track critical projects.

Reaffirming his role as an active overseer, Sagar pledged to maintain regular reviews and foster a culture of collaboration and good governance to achieve impactful, people-oriented outcomes.

 

