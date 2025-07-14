JKNC President Farooq, CM Omar on way to Mazaar-e-Shuhada to pay tributes to July 13 martyrs

Srinagar, July 14: A day after Jammu and Kashmir observed Martyrs’ Day amid curbs and political restrictions, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with senior party leaders, are on their way to Mazaar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931.

The top JKNC leadership is expected to offer prayers and floral tributes at the historic graveyard, reaffirming the party’s deep-rooted commitment to the legacy of those who laid down their lives fighting autocratic rule.

The move comes a day after police restrictions prevented political leaders from visiting the site on Martyrs’ Day itself.

JKNC had condemned the action as “undemocratic and disrespectful to history.”

“JKNC strongly condemns the police administration for making a mockery of democracy by preventing its members from paying tributes to the heroes of July 13th, 1931,” it said in its statement.