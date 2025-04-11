JKNC President Farooq Abdullah Questions Centre Over Black Money After Tahawwur Rana Extradition

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah has reacted sharply to the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana, taking a dig at the central government over its unfulfilled promise of bringing back black money and giving Rs 15 lakh to every citizen.

“Congratulations on bringing someone back,” Abdullah remarked while speaking to media persons, “But what happened to the promise of bringing black money? Where is the Rs 15 lakh that every citizen was supposed to get?”

In a pointed critique, the senior politician reminded the public of the unkept commitments made in the past and questioned the government’s priorities. He also made reference to a recent religious fatwa from Saudi Arabia, reiterating that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the final prophet and anyone going against that belief is acting against Islam.

“Whoever opposes this belief is the enemy of Islam. They are going to hell, and those who follow them will also go to hell,” Abdullah stated, indirectly responding to growing debates around religious narratives.

Commenting on the protest held by the PDP Abdullah said, “Do as much as you can. It is a free country.”

When asked about the National Conference’s stand on the ongoing issue, Abdullah clarified, “They are going to the Supreme Court. What else do you want?” (KNS)