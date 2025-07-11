JKMSF delegation calls on DSEK, seeks inclusion of Media Studies at +2 Level in J&K

A high level delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Media Studies Forum (JKMSF) visited the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) to enquire about the status of the proposal regarding introduction of additional subjects at the senior secondary (+2) level in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the visit, the delegation was informed that the proposed is under active consideration of the department and that the meeting, which follows the series of meetings, to review the progress achieved so far, is scheduled for tomorrow at DSEK.

The officials at the DSEK said that their office has received representations for more than 30 courses from different sections, including Mass Communication, which are currently being scrutinized before included in the final proposal. Once finalized, they said, the proposal will be forwarded to the higher authorities for the approval.

The Personal Officer at DSEK, Iqbal Hussain Mir said that they are actively working on this proposal and in the coming days, they will intensify the efforts to complete the entire process at their end.

The delegation submitted one more Memorandum to the PO, DSEK, wherein, the importance and significance of Media Studies was stressed, requesting the officer to include the course in the final proposal.

The Officer gave a patient hearing to the requests and hoped for the positive outcomes after the culmination of process in the department.