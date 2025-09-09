JKFFRC orders private schools to clearly specify fee heads in receipts

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 08: The Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools (FFRC) in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a directive to all private schools in the Union Territory to clearly specify fee heads in every receipt issued to students.

In an official circular, Justice Sunil Hali, Chairperson of JKFFRC, said the fixation, regulation, and collection of fees by private schools are strictly governed by the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act, 2002, and the Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools (Fee Regulation) Rules, 2022.

“It has come to our attention that some private schools are issuing fee receipts that do not clearly delineate the breakdown of the amounts collected under various permissible categories,” he said.

Justice Hali instructed that all private schools must ensure that each fee receipt distinctly indicates the details of charges under the following categories: Tuition Fee, Annual Fee, Transport Fee, and any other charges that are approved or permitted under the regulations.

He warned that any breach of these directives will be considered a violation of the provisions of the J&K School Education Act, 2002, and the J&K Private Schools (Fee Regulation) Rules, 2022, and the institutions found defaulting will be liable to strict legal action as per law.