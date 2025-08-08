JKEDI connects J&K startups to Middle East ecosystem through startup transcend

Pampore, Aug 07: The Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) today hosted a landmark Open House titled Startup Transcend: Scaling Up Opportunities for Startups in the UAE, aimed at linking local startups with the fast-evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem of the Middle East.According to a statement issued here, the session, organised at JKEDI’s main campus at Sempora, Pampore, featured an engaging talk by Siby Sudhakaran, CEO of Startup Middle East, who brought deep insights into how Kashmiri entrepreneurs can tap into opportunities in the UAE and beyond.Speaking on the occasion, Shri Khalid Jahangir (JKAS), Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department with additional charge of Director, JKEDI, highlighted Jammu and Kashmir’s rich heritage of enterprise and trade. He underlined how today’s dynamic environment demands that local entrepreneurs look outward and explore cross-border collaborations to scale and sustain their businesses.“The Middle East, particularly the UAE, offers sector-specific platforms, strategic partners, and investor networks that can help startups from J&K build scalable, technology-driven, future-ready ventures,” he said, emphasizing JKEDI’s commitment to providing global linkages and mentorship.Siby Sudhakaran, in his address, elaborated on the potential of the UAE’s startup ecosystem, including free zones, incubators, and dedicated investment platforms that actively support high-potential businesses. Drawing on his experience organizing Dubai Expo 2020 and building a strong startup community thereafter, he encouraged J&K entrepreneurs to explore partnerships, identify strategic sectors, and establish a competitive niche for their ventures.“I am a startup for startups,” Sudhakaran remarked, inspiring participants to leverage Middle East networks to create breakthrough collaborations. He highlighted success stories where such linkages turned fledgling ideas into unicorn companies.He stressed on the local startups of U.T of J&K to identify the sector specific support being provided by the various platforms across the Middle East and exploring the mainland and free zones for their startups in the Middle East. He described that Startup Middle East can help the startups to scale their businesses in the areas of UAE and Dubai.