 JKEDI celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervor

Pampore/Jammu, Aug 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) celebrated the 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at its Main Campus, Pampore and Regional Centre, Bari Brahmana, Jammu.According to a statement issued here, the event was attended by staff of the institute and local dignitaries, who gathered to honour the nation’s legacy and reflect on its journey towards progress and development.Khalid Jahangir (JKAS), Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, and Director JKEDI, presided over the function at Main Campus Pampore. At Regional Centre, Bari Brahmana, Jammu, Chand Kishor Sharma (JKAS), Joint Director JKEDI hoisted the national flag and addressed the gathering. The celebrations at Pampore commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by the Director JKEDI, followed by the singing of the national anthem.In his address on the occasion, Director JKEDI paid rich tributes to the supreme sacrifices made by the people of the country, particularly the freedom fighters, whose courage and selflessness paved the way for India’s independence. He highlighted the pivotal role of Mahatma Gandhi, whose leadership and philosophy of non-violence became instrumental in achieving freedom for the nation.He emphasised that as India marches towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, there is a pressing need for progress in every field—economic, social, and technological.

