JKCA’s Batting, Bowling, Wicketkeeping Clinic for Women from Today

Jammu, June 24: With an aim to hone the skills of the players, the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) will be holding Batting, Bowling and Wicketkeeping Clinic for Women under the age groups of 19, 23 and Senior, which will commence at SMVDU Cricket ground, Katra from today (Wednesday).

This was informed by Brig Anil Gupta, Member Administration JKCA in a statement issued here. “The Batting and Wicketkeeping Camp will be held at SMVDU Cricket ground Katra from June 25 to July 5, while the Bowling Camp will be held at SK Stadium Srinagar from June 26 to July 6, 2025,” informed Brig Gupta.The Batting and Wicketkeeping Clinic at Katra will be supervised by Surabhi Dadheechi (Batting Coach), Latika Kumari (Batting Coach), Sarabjeet Singh (Wicketkeeping Coach), Divya Sarotia (Physiotherapist) and Satika Sharma (Trainer), while the Bowling Camp at Srinagar will be supervised by P. Krishna Kumar (Bowling Coach), Sameer Ali (Bowling Coach cum Camp Incharge) and Qazi Anoshah (Physiotherapist). Former International Cricketer and Coach of great repute, Latika Kumari will be the Head Coach in the Clinic to be held at Katra, while P Krishna Kumar, who has the distinction of taking a series of NCA Clinics and Camps will be the Head Coach in the Clinic to be held at Srinagar.While Latika was instrumental in guiding JKCA Senior Women’s One-Day team to historic quarterfinals, Krishna Kumar did a fabulous job as the Bowling Coach to guide JKCA Senior Men’s team to historic quarter-finals.”The players will be highly benefitted from these Clinics as their skills will be fine-tuned well before the national tournaments,” asserted Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket Operations and Development JKCA.