JKCA’s 10-day Fitness, Fielding Camp for Women Gets Underway

Jammu, June 10: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Associations’ 10-day Physical Fitness and Fielding Camp for women players began simultaneously at Jammu and Srinagar simultaneously this morning.

“At Jammu the camp is being held in two sessions (morning and evening) due to large strength of players, while in Srinagar only one session is being held,” said Brig Anil Gupta, Member Administration JKCA. He said the syllabus of the Camp includes Yoga, Strength & Conditioning and Fielding under the watchful eyes of Coaches and Support Staff.

JKCA has already held Talent Hunt Camps at both the Headquarters of Jammu and Srinagar involving around 400 women cricketers across all age groups. It is pertinent to mention here that women cricket is on the rise as JKCA Senior Women’s team sealed berth in the quarterfinals last season and U-15 Women’s team also qualified for the quarterfinals two seasons before. Around 20 women cricketers made it to the Zonal teams, Challenger Trophies and NCA Camps from last few seasons. While the Association provides all the requisite facilities and exposure tours to the women cricketers, the Selectors, Coaches, Trainers and other allied Support Staff leaves no stone unturned in enhancing standard of women cricket.