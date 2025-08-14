JKCA announces Paras Dogra-led team for ‘Bucchi Babu Trophy’

Srinagar, Aug 13: To provide much needed exposure to the youngster’s and good practice opportunity to the experienced players before the upcoming season, the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association has decided to field a its Senior Men’s team for the prestigious Bucchi Babu Trophy and announced the same here Wednesday.As per a statement issued here, the tournament, being organised by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) across various venues in Chennai, will commence from August 18, 2025 and the team will leave from Srinagar on August 15. The players namely Shubham Khajuria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Auqib Nabi and Kanhaiya Wadhawan, who have been picked for this year’s Duleep Trophy, have not been considered for this tournament, while Sahil Lotra, who after playing first match of Bucchi Babu tournament will fly from Chennai to take part in Duleep Trophy. In multi-day matches, JKCA will take on Indian Railways in their first outing on August 18, will meet Baroda on August 22 and will lock horns with Odisha on August 26.

The Team: Qamran Iqbal, Yawar Hassan, Vivrant Sharma, Musaif Aijaz, Paras Dogra (C), Abdul Samad, Kawalpreet Singh, Shivansh Sharma (WK), Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma, Umar Nazir, Sunil Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Umran Malik, Dikshant Kundal, Sahil Lotra.