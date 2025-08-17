BreakingEducationJammu and Kashmir News

JKBOSE postpones exams scheduled for 18th August

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Sunday announced the postponement of the bi-annual examinations for Classes 10th and 11th, scheduled for August 18, 2025, across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

An official told Rising Kashmir that the decision was taken following the closure of all schools in Kathua, ordered by the District Magistrate after a cloudburst and adverse weather conditions in the district.

“Fresh dates will be notified separately. All centre superintendents and jurisdictional SHOs are requested to be informed accordingly,” the official said.

He further directed all in-charge sub and branch officers to circulate the notification widely, including through official WhatsApp groups, to ensure the information reaches all concerned stakeholders.

Two drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar, Awantipora
“Jaffar Train rescue operations over, at least 30 civilians reported dead”, Says Pakistan Army
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau finally flies out from Delhi, after aircraft troubles sorted
LG Manoj Sinha Visits Nunwan Base Camp, Chandanwari to Review Arrangements for Ongoing Amarnath Pilgrimage
Delhi High Court lists plea of Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer on July 31
