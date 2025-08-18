Kashmir

JKBOSE postpones Class 10th, 11th exams

ARIF RASHID
ARIF RASHID
1 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Sunday announced the postponement of the bi-annual examinations for Classes 10th and 11th, scheduled for August 18, 2025, across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.An official told Rising Kashmir that the decision was taken following the closure of all schools in Kathua, ordered by the District Magistrate after a cloudburst and adverse weather conditions in the district. “Fresh dates will be notified separately. All centre superintendents and jurisdictional SHOs are requested to be informed accordingly,” the official said.He further directed all in-charge sub- and branch officers to circulate the notification widely, including through official WhatsApp groups, to ensure the information reaches all concerned stakeholders.

