JKBOSE Postpones Class 10th, 11th Exams Scheduled for Aug 27 Amid Bad Weather

Srinagar, August 26: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday has postponed the 10th and 11th grade examinations that were scheduled for August 27 in both the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (JKUT) and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, Secretary at JKBOSE told the Rising Kashmir the In view of severe inclement weather, the JKBOSE 10th and 11th grade examinations scheduled for August 27 stand postponed across JKUT and Ladakh UT.

” We have postponed three paper of the 10th and 11th grade examinations, in both the union territories due to bad weather conditions.

Secretary said that new dates for the all the postponed examinations will be announced separately once the weather conditions will get improved.