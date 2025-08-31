JKBOSE organises advocacy Prog on central scholarship schemes

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 30: The Academic wing of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education organised an advocacy and awareness programme in collaboration with Govt. Amar Singh College Srinagar.According to a statement issued here, the event witnessed active participation from key stakeholders including faculty members and students of the college. The objective of the program was to disseminate information regarding the financial support available under various central scholarship schemes, coordinated by JKBOSE for meritorious students, with limited means.Prof. Sudhir Singh Director Academics JKBOSE who is also State Nodal Officer, PMUSP-CSSS, NMMSS J&K reiterated the commitment of JKBOSE towards fostering educational opportunities and emphasized that students across Jammu and Kashmir must have access to quality education. Referring to the vision of NEP 2020, to prevent the dropping of students due to limited financial resources, he said that NMMSS and PMUSP-CSSS schemes are like panacea for such problems. “These schemes envision that merit should not suffer for want of means,” he added.The programme was presided over by Prof. Aijaz Ahmad Hakak, Principal, Government Amar Singh College Srinagar, who applauded the effort of the organizers and ensured full support in the awareness and implementation of the scholarship scheme. “As awareness is imperative so the youth and teachers must work as ambassadors to disseminate this information among the needy students,” he added.