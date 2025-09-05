JKBOSE issues revised datesheet for Class X & XI pvt exams

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 04: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Thursday issued a revised datesheet for the Annual (Private)/Bi-Annual 2025 examinations for Class 10 (Secondary School Examination) and Class 11 (Higher Secondary Part-I), cancelling the previously announced schedule with immediate effect.

According to the updated timetable, Class 10 exams will now begin on September 8 and conclude on September 25, while Class 11 exams will also commence on September 8 and end on September 24.

A JKBOSE official said the decision to revise the schedule was taken in view of the inclement weather and flood-like conditions that affected many areas across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Several papers had to be postponed to ensure the safety of students and staff. Now, in anticipation of improved weather conditions, the revised datesheets for the remaining and postponed papers have been notified,” the official said.

The board has advised all overall in-charges, centre superintendents, and supervisory staff to make proper seating arrangements and ensure the safety and security of examinees during the exams.

JKBOSE clarified that papers already conducted as per the earlier schedule will remain valid and will not be repeated. The revised datesheets have been uploaded on the board’s official website: www.jkbose.nic.in.