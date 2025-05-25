JKBOSE declares Class 11 results, 75 per cent pass

SRINAGAR, May 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Saturday declared the results of the Class 11 annual regular examination for the year 2025 across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Out of 1,21,764 candidates, 91,332 students qualified the examination, registering an overall pass percentage of 74.99 percent—up by nearly 3 percent from last year’s 72 percent.

Girls once again outshone boys, with a pass percentage of 78 percent compared to 72 percent for boys.

Azka Rafiq Bhat of Government Higher Secondary School, Chanapora Srinagar, and Faizah Shams of Crescent Public School, Naseem Bagh Srinagar, emerged as joint toppers with 495 out of 500 marks (99%).

Other high achievers with 494 marks (98.8%) included Hamzah Gulzar (Green Valley, Srinagar), Zartasha Bahar (Islamia Hanifa, Anantnag), Aasiyan Yousuf (GHSS Doru), Sadiya Talib (GGHSS Amira Kadal), Zaira Bashir and Farhana Khan (Kashmir Harvard, Srinagar), and Jidat Reiyaz (RP School, Srinagar).

According to JKBOSE figures, 35,714 students secured distinction, 41,330 passed with first division, 13,945 with second division, and 337 with third division. Six candidates cleared additional subjects, 27,720 will reappear, and 2,712 students failed.

The results are available on the official JKBOSE website.