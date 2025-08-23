BreakingJammuJammu and Kashmir NewsKashmirSEO

JKAS 2025 NOTIFICATION OUT: J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Applications, through online mode, are invited from applicants, who are domiciled in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, for appearing in the J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2025, in accordance with the rules laid down vide SRO-103 of 2018 dated: 23.02.2018, issued by the General Administration Department, Government of UT of Jammu & Kashmir, and J&K Public Service Commission (Conduct of Examination) Rules, 2022. The details of syllabus and scheme of examination is given in SRO-103 of 2018, available on the website of the Commission i.e. https: //www.jkpsc.nic.in.

How and Where to Apply

a) Candidates are required to apply online through the website of the Commission i.e. https://www.jkpsc.nic.in. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted.

b) Candidates are first required to go to the JKPSC website https://www.jkpsc.nic.in and click on the link “One Time Registration” or click on Login menu if they have already created their profile with the JK PSC.

c) Futher instructions are given in the Link below. Online Application are invited for J&K Combined Competitive Examination 2025.

 

 

 

