JKAP delegation meets LG Sinha, discusses Welfare of Shelling Victims, Tourism, and Disaster Management

A delegation of leaders of J&K Apni Party (JKAP) led by Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Chairman, Parliamentary Affairs Committee, JKAP called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.

The delegation comprised of Mohd. Ashraf Mir,  Rafi Ahmad Mir, Hilal Ahmad Shah, Abdul Majeed Padder and Shri Muntazir Mohiuddin highlighted various issues of public importance including welfare of families affected due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistan, promotion of tourism sector and strengthening of disaster management mechanism.

They also discussed important matters pertaining to the smooth conduct of Muharram.

The Lieutenant Governor assured that appropriate action will be taken to address the issues projected by them during the interaction.

