JKAP-8th battalion launches mega plantation drive in Marh

Over 1,000 saplings planted to boost green cover, combat soil erosion near Tawi River

Jammu, June 29: In a bid to enhance green cover and promote ecological sustainability, the JKAP-8th Battalion, Miran Sahib, Jammu, in collaboration with the Social Forestry Department, Sunday organised a Mega Plantation Drive at Gho Manhasan, Marh, district Jammu, under the overall supervision of Suram Singh (SSP), Commandant JKAP-8th Battalion.A statement issued here said that as part of the initiative, over 1,000 saplings of native and eco-friendly species were planted, selected for their resilience and environmental benefits. Officers and staff from both departments actively participated in the drive, underlining the importance of institutional commitment to environmental preservation. Speaking on the occasion, Suram Singh highlighted the critical role of public participation in forest conservation.“This collaboration with the Social Forestry Department is a vital step toward restoring the natural environment and mitigating the impacts of climate change. The plantation will also help prevent soil erosion and protect land from potential flood damage during the upcoming monsoon season, while enhancing the beauty of the area adjoining the Tawi River,” he said. The Social Forestry Department provided saplings, technical assistance, and expert guidance, ensuring scientifically sound plantation practices suited to the region.This green initiative aims not only to improve the local ecosystem but also to raise awareness about the vital role trees play in maintaining ecological balance. Approximately 300 personnel from JKAP-8th Battalion took part in the plantation drive, along with members of the Social Forestry team, headed by Majid Sofi (Range Officer).

