JKAACL celebrates release of ‘Aash Aagur’ by Dulari Pandita

Jammu, April 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) Tuesday hosted the release of Aash Aagur, a new book by acclaimed author Dulari Pandita “Durga”, at K.L. Saigal Hall. The event brought together eminent literary figures and cultural enthusiasts to celebrate the region’s literary heritage.

Prof. P.N. Trisal, a renowned scholar and writer, was the Chief Guest and highlighted the crucial role of literature in preserving cultural identity. Dr. Pavan Malhotra, Director/Principal of ASCOMS Hospital, was the Guest of Honour, discussing literature’s ability to unite communities and foster understanding. The proceedings were expertly anchored by P.K. Raina, with Dr. Javaid Rahi, Chief Editor of Gojri at JKAACL, offering a warm welcome and praising the author’s contribution to literature. A soulful musical performance by Rajesh Kher, featuring bhajans from the book, added a spiritual dimension to the event. Makhan Lal Pandita and Prem Nath Pandita “Prem” presented a detailed paper on the book, providing insights into its themes and narrative style. A critical review was shared by Kundan Paras, President of the Nagrai Literary Forum, and R.L. Jawhar, President of Samprati, both of whom discussed the book’s literary and cultural significance. The event concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks by Ashok Koul, General Secretary of the Nagrai Literary Forum, thanking all the distinguished guests and attendees.