J&K:16th batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims departs from Jammu

The 16th batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, consisting of 7908 pilgrims, departed from Jammu early in the morning today amid tight security.

Due to heavy rainfall in the region, the yatra had been suspended temporarily on Thursday. But the pilgrimage was permitted to continue once the conditions improved.

Pilgrims have been visiting the Shrine from all parts of the country and abroad since the beginning of the Yatra and have expressed great enthusiasm in undertaking this journey of faith, apart from appreciating the services and efficient management in the conduct of the Yatra.

Since the commencement of the annual pilgrimage on July 3, as many as 2.51 lakh pilgrims have already performed darshan at the holy Amarnath cave shrine in the first fifteen days, the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) informed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism about a record turnout for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, noting the concerns about turnout following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which had shaken the nation.

“The Amarnath Yatra will continue till August 9, and I hope that this number will increase. There was a time when, after the Pahalgam attack, it seemed that hardly anyone would come for the Amarnath Yatra. But we have touched 2.5 lakh, and if it stays like this, then we should easily cross three lakhs and 3.5 lakh,” he said.

Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, situated at an elevation of 3,888 meters above sea level, where devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Pilgrims travel long distances either on the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in South Kashmir or the more direct but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in North Kashmir.

The 38-day annual Amarnath pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir began on July 3 and will conclude on August 9. (ANI)