J&K youth have potential for societal transformation : Sakeena Itoo

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 11: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today remarked that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have the potential to bring positive changes in the society and they need to be supported in order to establish a developed and just society.

The Minister made these remarks while addressing the valedictory session of Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect programme organised by Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) at Amar Singh College here.

In her address, the Minister said that the young generation can bring positive change in the society by creating awareness regarding various societal issues like drug abuse, health and hygiene. “Our youth are incredibly talented. This talent is also showcased through various events and activities being held under Viksit Bharat initiative by Cluster University and other educational institutes,” she said.

She added that we need to explore and tap the potential of youth as they are driving force for nation-building.

The Minister also appreciated various initiatives undertaken by Cluster University, acknowledging its the efforts in successfully conducting the pre-event activities under the Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme. The ambitious programme has been designed to foster dialogue, participatory governance and leadership development among the youth.

She reiterated government’s commitment in supporting youth-centric initiatives. She also appreciated the talent showcased by the participants during the youth parliament held by the university, adding that many of the students can have a bright future in politics as well, to act as agents of change in the society.

In his address, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education department, Shantmanu, referred to the idea behind the Yuva Connect initiative. He highlighted the significance of the initiative in promoting love for the nation and preparing the youth to contribute meaningfully towards making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“Youth are the driving force for a progressive India and such platforms help channel their potential in constructive directions,” he said.

Shantmanu also stressed on the vital importance of youth involvement in propelling India’s progress and encouraged students to play an active role in the nation’s development.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor of Cluster University Srinagar, Professor Mohammad Mobin spoke about various initiatives taken by the university in recent past. These included introduction of innovative courses, recruitment of teaching staff and introduction of Ph.D research programmes.

Professor Mobin delved on the concept of Cluster University, first of its kind in India introduced by the J&K Government in 2016. He said the university was established to give an impetus to academics and research, with introduction of latest job-intensive courses at graduate and post-graduate levels.

Professor Mobin also underlined the university’s role in fulfilling the aims and objectives of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, particularly in building a robust research culture.

In his concluding remarks, Registrar, Professor Syed Wilayat Rizvi highlighted the role of various stakeholders including students, university and college staff in successful conduct of activities under Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect programme. He also offered insights about the national initiative aimed at inspiring youth participation in nation-building.

On the occasion, the Minister also felicitated the winners of various events organized under the Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect programme including Inter-College Debate Competition, Youth Parliament and Poster Competition on Drug Abuse.

As part of the event, Viksit Bharat Pledge was also administered to the audience, besides an AV presentation on the pre-event activities held under the programme and the screening of a special documentary on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was also showcased.

Dean Academic Affairs, Professor Nazir Ahmad Simnani; Registrar, Prof. Wilayat Rizvi; Controller of Examinations, Professor Khurshid Ahmad Mir; Nodal Principal, Professor Seema Naz; Principal, Amar Singh College, Professor Ajaz Ahmad Hakak; Deans of various faculties, Principals of constituent and affiliated colleges, faculty members and large number of students were present on the occasion.

Pertinently, Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Program was launched by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports which seeks to create a platform where young minds can share ideas, engage in policy dialogues and contribute to India’s development journey towards 2047.