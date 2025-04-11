J&K will never become Pakistan’s part, it should stop abetting terror: Dr Farooq Abdullah 

Asking the neighboring country to stop abetting terror and maintain cordial relations with India, National Conference (NC) President, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that J&K would never become a part of Pakistan.

Talking to reporters, Dr Farooq said that the government cannot bring Kashmir Pandits to their homes until they feel secure and safe here in the Valley. “We have to prepare the conditions for it, which cannot be done through speeches as the ground work needs to be done in this regard,” he said, adding, “If we want to bring them back, we need to tell the neighbouring country to stop the terrorism. Enough is enough, we cannot be part of Pakistan, but we can live like friends. The fear will prevail till terrorism continues.”

“I remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s saying that friends can be changed but not neighbours. If we have good relations with each other, both the countries will progress, but the hostilities will only hamper the pace of progress, which is being witnessed today,”

About the closure of Jamia Masjid, he said what message are they giving to the people. “Is it indicating the peace here? How can we ask the Pandit brethren to return home amidst the frequent closure of Jamia Masjid where the people used to pray,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Farooq also said that the National Conference (NC) is going to approach the Supreme Court (SC) to fight the Waqf Amendment Bill, passed in the Parliament recently.

About the protest held by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the Waqf Act, Abdullah said, “It is a good thing. This is a free country.”

He also congratulated the Government of India for bringing back the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused, Tahawwur Rana. However, he questioned the centre on its promises of bringing back the black money and providing Rs 15 to every citizen.

“At least they have brought someone back,” he said while congratulating the Centre for extraditing Rana to India from the United States. He asked what happened to the promises of bringing back the black money and providing Rs 15 lakh to every citizen—(KNO)