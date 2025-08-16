J&K will be terror-free & self-reliant: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, aug15: On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the National Flag at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar and extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor paid solemn tributes to freedom fighters and the brave personnel of the Army, Police, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). He also expressed deep grief over the tragic cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar, and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

“On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge that no individual or village is left out of this historic journey of peace and progress,” the LG said. “As we watch the tricolour flying high, let us look ahead with pride, confidence, and hope towards a better and brighter future for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.”

In a post on ‘X’, LG Sinha reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the region’s integrity and securing justice for victims of terrorism.

“I join every citizen in paying homage to our freedom fighters, whose undying love for the Motherland secured us our freedom,” he wrote.

“I pay tribute to the civilian martyrs who were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22. I also thank our Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and every personnel involved in Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev for their valour and unwavering commitment in avenging the Pahalgam terror attack.”

Referring to the natural disaster in Chashoti, he said relief efforts are being carried out on a war footing.

“I am devastated by this calamity and express my condolences to the affected families.”

Reiterating the resolve to eliminate terrorism, LG Sinha stated:

“It is our duty to wipe out every single terrorist from our sacred Motherland. While our security forces continue to fight with unmatched courage, it is the collective will of society that will ultimately ensure a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.”

He further called upon the people to unite in building a strong, self-reliant UT, with inclusive development as the cornerstone.

“Let us rededicate ourselves to improving the lives of farmers, youth, and women. Let’s build a prosperous rural economy and empower the working class for true societal transformation.”

As the national flag fluttered above Raj Bhavan, the LG’s message was clear: peace, progress, and prosperity must reach the last village and every citizen in Jammu and Kashmir.