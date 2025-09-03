SEOVideo

J&K Weather: Red alert issued, rivers swell, highways blocked by landslides as conditions worsen.

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
Follow us on

Sonamarg & Zojila Covered in 1ft of Snow | Stunning Winter Scenes!
VP hoists 72-ft National Flag at Army’s Cheetah Post Baramulla with locals, Army, Flag Foundation.
After 20 years, sole vintage Volkswagen Beetle in J&K has been restored
Incessant rains trigger landslides at Bajri Nallah on Zojila, forcing road closure
Test Century number 38 for Joe Root. Records Shattered on Day 3 of 4th Test . India vs England
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Incessant rains trigger landslides at Bajri Nallah on Zojila, forcing road closure
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Flood alert at Sangam as water levels rise rapidly: I&FC CE
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Pulwama fruit traders decry delay in promised sheds and road at Prichoo wholesale market.
SEO Video
Chenab river flows in spate, Akhnoor villages submerged; 40 trapped, rescue on
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
IGP Kashmir chairs security review meet ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Top Stories