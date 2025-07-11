J&K, WB must strengthen economic, tourism links: Omar

Srinagar, July 10: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday emphasised the need for Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal to strengthen ties in trade, industry, and tourism, highlighting regional cooperation as a driver of economic growth.Speaking at the TTF Kolkata 2025 event, Omar expressed his desire for closer collaboration between the two regions, particularly focusing on industrialization, commerce, and tourism sectors.Omar also took the opportunity to thank West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her steadfast support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir during politically and security-challenging times.“I share a long-standing relationship with Mamata Banerjee. Our bond dates back to our days in Parliament, and she also had a warm connection with my father,” Omar noted.Omar said the purpose of his meeting was to personally thank the West Bengal CM for the solidarity she had shown during critical times.Referring to the recent security challengesthe Union Territory has faced, Omar said that in April, after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, especially the incidents in Rajouri and Poonch where people lost their lives in bombings, shellings and drone attacks, she again stood with us. “She sent her team here and expressed her sympathy,” Omar said.

“I came here to thank her for all these gestures,” he added.Omar also extended a personal invitation to Mamata Banerjee to visit Kashmir. “We are eagerly waiting for her to come. I understand she is very busy with the political situation in West Bengal and across the country, but I have requested her to come to Kashmir whenever she gets the time,” he said.He said that he has been a guest in West Bengal many times and now looks forward to hosting Mamata Banerjee in Kashmir. “I have often been her guest. Now I want her to be our guest,” he said.“We want tourists from West Bengal to come here, and it is our responsibility to take care of them,” Omar said.He further said that the meeting was also an opportunity to discuss broader national matters. “We spoke about the situation in the country and in both J&K and West Bengal,” he added.The Chief Minister elaborated on the remarkable transformation witnessed in Jammu & Kashmir’s tourism sector. “J&K has evolved into a year-round, all-segment tourism destination,” he noted. “We are not only focusing on traditional sites but have also identified and developed off-beat locations such as Gurez, Bangus, Bhaderwah, Sanasar, Doodhpathri, and Basohli. These destinations have seen significant growth and offer unique experiences to travellers.”Highlighting the J&K’s thrust on border tourism, the Chief Minister stated, “We are promoting tourism in areas like Uri, Keran, Teetwal, and Suchetgarh. Our aim is to ensure that local communities benefit directly from tourism-led development. These border destinations are not only picturesque but also rich culturally.”The Chief Minister placed special emphasis on community involvement in the tourism landscape. “Homestays across Jammu & Kashmir reflect the growing grassroots participation in tourism,” he said. “We are particularly supporting women-led homestays in rural areas such as Kupwara and Ganderbal. This approach is helping us promote inclusive growth while empowering women economically.”

He also underlined the growing popularity of niche tourism in the region. “J&K has emerged as a prime hub for adventure tourism—be it skiing, trekking, alpine lake exploration, or mountaineering,” he said. “Our world-class golf courses in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Srinagar, and Jammu are attracting global enthusiasts, including international cricketers. Wedding tourism, too, is gaining momentum in Srinagar and Gulmarg, with several high-end celebrations taking place in these iconic locations.”Referring to the revival of film tourism, the Chief Minister stated, “Jammu & Kashmir is once again reclaiming its position as the cinematic crown of India, ideal for filmmaking. The return of Bollywood to the Valley is not only enhancing the region’s visibility but is also creating livelihood opportunities across sectors.”Sharing recent recognitions, he added, “J&K’s tourism initiatives have earned national acclaim. We received the SKOCH Silver Award for our Homestay Initiative and multiple accolades under the Ministry of Tourism’s Best Rural Homestay Awards for locations like Keran, Jharokabagh, and Yusmarg. We were also recognized under the ‘Travel for LIFE’ program for our sustainable tourism efforts. Moreover, Aru in Pahalgam was awarded Best Tourism Village in the Adventure Category.”Discussing future prospects, the Chief Minister spoke about J&K’s emergence as a hub for MICE tourism. “We are positioning Jammu & Kashmir as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), backed by our natural beauty, cultural richness, and improved infrastructure,” he said.Looking ahead, he stressed the importance of sustainable and inclusive development. “Our tourism strategy is anchored in sustainability, community participation, and heritage conservation,” he said. “We are focusing on expanding experiential and niche tourism—ranging from homestays and cultural trails to wellness and rural tourism. Our vision is to make Jammu & Kashmir not just a preferred destination, but a global benchmark for responsible, inclusive, and transformative tourism.”The inaugural ceremony was also attended by several dignitaries, including Advisor to the Chief Minister, NasirAslamWani, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Dheeraj Gupta, Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Committee RajkumariThapa, MLA (Soreng-Chakung) AdityaGole, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board Neelu Sharma, Counsel General of Thailand SiripornTantipanyathep, and Convenor of Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT) Raj Basu.