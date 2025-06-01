JK UT level Kickboxing Championships Concludes with a Spectacular Closing Ceremony

Jammu, May 31: The JK UT Level Kickboxing Championships 2025, held from May 29 to May 31 at the Bhagwati Nagar Indoor Stadium, Jammu concluded Saturday with a vibrant Closing Ceremony, celebrating an inspiring showcase of talent, determination, and sportsmanship.

The ceremony was graced by Minister of Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma, as the Chief Guest. He commended the participants and organizers for their dedication to promoting martial arts in Jammu and Kashmir. Joining as Special Guest was B.N. Tantray, Chairman of Doon School, while Mr. Faisal Ali Dar, Padma Shri awardee in Sports, was present as Guest of Honour, encouraging young athletes through his words and presence. Other esteemed dignitaries in attendance included Mr. Daud Iqbal Baba, Director of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, and Mr. Gourav Chopra, Vice President of the J&K Kickboxing Association and Corporator, Bakshi Nagar.

Trophy Winners Announced – In a thrilling display of skill and teamwork:

Ø Jammu District, led by Shiksha Niketan School, emerged as the Overall Champion, securing the Overall Trophy.

Ø Bandipora District claimed the Runner-Up Trophy.

Ø Rajouri District secured Third Place, showcasing exceptional performances throughout the tournament.

A Technological Milestone

This year’s championship also marked a historic first for the region by being digitally managed, with real-time match results digitally recorded, printed, and accessible online via World Sports Data, setting a new benchmark for transparency and innovation in sports administration.

The Kickboxing Association of Jammu and Kashmir has been steadfastly promoting the sport for the past decade, operating independently without external financial support. Despite these challenges, kickboxers from the region have consistently excelled on both national and international platforms, bringing pride to the Union Territory.

“We are committed to organizing many more high-quality events in the future to support and empower our athletes,” said Abhishek Jain, General Secretary of the J&K Kickboxing Association and National General Secretary of WAKO India Kickboxing Federation. Irfan Choudhary, Jammu District General Secretary, and Sudarshan Singh, Senior Kickboxing Coach and Organising Secretary, also extended thanks to all stakeholders and volunteers. The ceremony ended on a high note with the distribution of medals and trophies, group photographs, and a collective commitment to further the spirit of kickboxing in the Union Territory.