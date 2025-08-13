J&K UT has made its rightful place in Indian sporting landscape: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the Trophy unveiling ceremony of Bijbehara Premier League (BPL) at Anantnag.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the players and officials and congratulated the organisers of the Bijbehara Premier League.

“Bijbehara Premier League is widely considered as the most prestigious cricket tournament in J&K UT which also serves as a platform to showcase talent and earn their place at national and international level,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the Bijbehara Premier League is far more than an ambitious competition for the youth of Anantnag and its neighbouring districts. This tournament has also made a major contribution to improving the quality of sports throughout Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, J&K UT has made its rightful place in the Indian sporting landscape.

“In the past five years, we have invested in creating modern sports infrastructure, cultivate suitable environment for players and focussed on strong strategy and effective execution at grass roots level to foster sports culture,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the remarkable progress in J&K’s sports sector is due to hard work and unwavering determination of our sportspersons, dedicated coaches and tireless efforts of officials of Sports Council.

“J&K UT since 2020 had adopted a player-centered approach to develop players and maximise their ability. It has also been ensured that children and youth are provided with ample opportunities to participate in sports activities. This widespread reach reflects our commitment to inclusive sports development across the entire Union Territory,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the Bijbehara Premier League for its emergence as a powerful anti-drug movement, successfully channelizing the energy of youth by connecting them with sports.

The Lieutenant Governor also congratulated the people of Anantnag and South Kashmir for the successful conduct of Shri Amarnath ji Yatra.

Shri Satish Sharma, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, IT, Youth Services & Sports and ARI & Trainings; Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri, MLA Srigufwara – Bijbehara; Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare; Javid Iqbal Matoo, DIG South Kashmir; Shri Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag; Amritpal Singh, SSP Anantnag; Ms Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council; Parvez Rasool, International Cricketer; senior officials of Civil and Police Administration, prominent sports personalities and youth in large number were present.