Developing StoryKashmir

J&K UT has made its rightful place in Indian sporting landscape: LG Sinha

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
3 Min Read
Oplus_0

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the Trophy unveiling ceremony of Bijbehara Premier League (BPL) at Anantnag.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the players and officials and congratulated the organisers of the Bijbehara Premier League.

“Bijbehara Premier League is widely considered as the most prestigious cricket tournament in J&K UT which also serves as a platform to showcase talent and earn their place at national and international level,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the Bijbehara Premier League is far more than an ambitious competition for the youth of Anantnag and its neighbouring districts. This tournament has also made a major contribution to improving the quality of sports throughout Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, J&K UT has made its rightful place in the Indian sporting landscape.

“In the past five years, we have invested in creating modern sports infrastructure, cultivate suitable environment for players and focussed on strong strategy and effective execution at grass roots level to foster sports culture,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the remarkable progress in J&K’s sports sector is due to hard work and unwavering determination of our sportspersons, dedicated coaches and tireless efforts of officials of Sports Council.

“J&K UT since 2020 had adopted a player-centered approach to develop players and maximise their ability. It has also been ensured that children and youth are provided with ample opportunities to participate in sports activities. This widespread reach reflects our commitment to inclusive sports development across the entire Union Territory,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the Bijbehara Premier League for its emergence as a powerful anti-drug movement, successfully channelizing the energy of youth by connecting them with sports.

The Lieutenant Governor also congratulated the people of Anantnag and South Kashmir for the successful conduct of Shri Amarnath ji Yatra.

Shri Satish Sharma, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, IT, Youth Services & Sports and ARI & Trainings; Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri, MLA Srigufwara – Bijbehara; Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare; Javid Iqbal Matoo, DIG South Kashmir; Shri Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag;  Amritpal Singh, SSP Anantnag; Ms Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council; Parvez Rasool, International Cricketer; senior officials of Civil and Police Administration, prominent sports personalities and youth in large number were present.

ACB files cases against Girdawar for disproportionate assets, fraudulent land mutations
SMVDU hosts five-day session on Sentiment Analysis
DC Budgam participates in Muharram Procession
Jan Abhiyan at Drang: Hafeez appreciates role of locals in tourism development
Meet housing requirements of urban populace: CS to officials
Share This Article
Previous Article Full Dress Rehearsals inspire patriotic fervor ahead of 79th Independence Day in Kashmir
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Full Dress Rehearsals inspire patriotic fervor ahead of 79th Independence Day in Kashmir
Breaking Kashmir
Massive flash floods hit Lamayuru, Ladakh.
SEO Video
Anantnag Police Conduct Raids in Ongoing Multi-Lakh Fraud  
Breaking
Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Uri, soldier killed
Breaking