J&K: Ultra-high-density apple farming improves livelihood and employment opportunities in Rajouri

Ultra-high-density apple farming is transforming the horticulture sector in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative, launched under centrally sponsored schemes, aims to boost apple production and double farmers’ income.

Farmers in Rajouri’s Thanamandi block are experiencing significant income growth due to high-quality apple production.

The shift to ultra-high-density apple farming has provided employment opportunities and better livelihood options for the local poor. Farmers are being trained in modern horticulture practices, enabling them to optimise yields and improve quality.

The program is being implemented in several blocks, including Thanamandi, Dharhal, Kotranka, Budhal, and Manjakote. High-tech nurseries have been set up in the Saaj and Budhal areas to support the initiative.

Abdul Razak, who is in charge of Nursery Saaj, informed that they grow apples, plums, walnuts and apricot plants from seed in the high-tech nurseries and then plant them after grafting. He said that after the government initiative, people are profiting. “We have five high-tech nurseries. These are very useful as plants get prepared fast and are ready to be planted outside….We have so many orchards here and in the Mandi region as well. ”

Parveen Akhter, who owns her land and plants apple orchards on it, said, “We used to plant corn in our land before, but it was never fruitful. Then we were advised to plant orchards, and since last year, we have been generating good profit. We will plant more apple orchards in the coming times.”

The Department of Horticulture is providing necessary guidance, support, and financial assistance to farmers. The district administration aims to bring more land under ultra-high-density apple plantations to further promote apple production in the region.

Earlier, in a major relief for apple growers across the country, including those in Himachal Pradesh, the Central government has raised the minimum import price (MIP) of apples from ₹50 to ₹80 per kg.

The revised price came into effect on June 3, 2025, following approval from the Union Agriculture Minister.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson Chetan Singh Bragta shared the information during a press conference in Shimla on Friday.

He described the move as a reflection of the Modi government’s farmer- and horticulturist-friendly mindset, and credited its strong political will for the decision.

Calling it a visionary and bold step, Bragta said the hike in MIP will curb the illegal inflow of foreign apples and help local producers get fair prices for their produce. (ANI)