BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

J&K Traffic Police Issues Traffic advisory for Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Other Key Routes in view of ongoing SANJAY 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

The Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, has issued a traffic plan and advisory for July 9, 2025, in view of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

According to the advisory, SANJY convoy, LMVs, and private cars will be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) subject to fair weather and better road conditions. However, HMVs will be allowed on alternate days.

The advisory specifies cut-off timings for LMVs and HMVs on various routes. For instance, LMVs and private cars will be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) towards Srinagar from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while HMVs will be allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund side) towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44.

Commuters are advised to undertake journeys only after confirming the road status from traffic control units. Fruit growers and load carriers carrying fresh perishables from Valley towards Jammu are advised to load and park their vehicles timely. HMVs operators/owners are requested to desist from overloading and carry sufficient fuel during journeys on Jammu-Srinagar NHW.

The traffic movement on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road and Mughal Road will be allowed on a regulated basis, subject to fair weather and good road conditions. Commuters can contact the traffic control units for road status and traffic updates on the specified phone numbers.

In a related development, the administration has decided that certain vehicles, including tankers and trucks carrying empty LPG cylinders, will use only Mughal Road while returning to Jammu to ensure hassle-free movement of trucks carrying fresh and perishable goods on NH-44.

Contact Numbers for Road Status Confirmation:

– Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103
– Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103
– Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043
– Udhampur: 8491928625
– PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100
– PCR Kargil: 9541902330, 9541902331

Missing Srinagar boy’s body recovered from Jhelum after 3 days
Australia: 10 killed, 11 rushed to hospital after bus crashes in Hunter Valley
Blending cleanliness with fitness: PM Modi participates in Swachh Bharat campaign with Ankit who started 75-day challenge
Maharashtra bus accident: PM Modi expresses grief, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia
LG Sinha chairs meeting of financial institutions, public sector banks & govt departments
Share This Article
Previous Article Satish Sharma launches Kashmir Super League 2025
Next Article “Crucial stage of improvement, development”: China on relations with India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Woman drug peddler arrested in Baramulla: Police
Breaking Kashmir
Anantnag Police recover lost bag of Pilgrim with Rs 40,000 during Amarnath Yatra
Breaking Kashmir
“Crucial stage of improvement, development”: China on relations with India
Breaking World
Satish Sharma launches Kashmir Super League 2025
Breaking Kashmir Sports