J&K Traffic Police Issues Traffic advisory for Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Other Key Routes in view of ongoing SANJAY 

The Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, has issued a traffic plan and advisory for July 9, 2025, in view of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

According to the advisory, SANJY convoy, LMVs, and private cars will be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) subject to fair weather and better road conditions. However, HMVs will be allowed on alternate days.

The advisory specifies cut-off timings for LMVs and HMVs on various routes. For instance, LMVs and private cars will be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) towards Srinagar from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while HMVs will be allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund side) towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44.

Commuters are advised to undertake journeys only after confirming the road status from traffic control units. Fruit growers and load carriers carrying fresh perishables from Valley towards Jammu are advised to load and park their vehicles timely. HMVs operators/owners are requested to desist from overloading and carry sufficient fuel during journeys on Jammu-Srinagar NHW.

The traffic movement on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road and Mughal Road will be allowed on a regulated basis, subject to fair weather and good road conditions. Commuters can contact the traffic control units for road status and traffic updates on the specified phone numbers.

In a related development, the administration has decided that certain vehicles, including tankers and trucks carrying empty LPG cylinders, will use only Mughal Road while returning to Jammu to ensure hassle-free movement of trucks carrying fresh and perishable goods on NH-44.

Contact Numbers for Road Status Confirmation:

– Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

– Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

– Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

– Udhampur: 8491928625

– PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100

– PCR Kargil: 9541902330, 9541902331