J&K Traffic Police issues fresh advisory for Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and key routes

Traffic authorities have issued a detailed advisory for vehicular movement on August 2, 2025, across Jammu and Kashmir, covering the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), Mughal Road, Sinthan Pass, and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari Road (SSG Road), with special emphasis on the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji and Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatras.

Jammu-Srinagar NH-44:

Subject to fair weather and road conditions, passenger vehicles (LMVs/private cars) will be allowed to travel from both Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa. However, heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) will be permitted only on alternate days, and their movement will be coordinated between Traffic Control Units (TCUs) of Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.

Cut-off Timings for LMVs:

Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Qazigund to Jammu: 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM

Vehicles will not be allowed to move outside the designated timings.

HMV Movement:

HMVs will be allowed from Qazigund (Navyug Tunnel side) towards Jammu post-assessment of road conditions, with no HMVs permitted after 7:00 PM.

Yatra-Related Restrictions:

To ensure smooth passage of perishable goods and essential supplies during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, tankers carrying fuel, LPG, and trucks with empty cylinders or FCI stock (up to 10-tyres) must use the Mughal Road while returning to Jammu, as per Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s order.

Sinthan Pass (NH-244 – Kishtwar-Anantnag):

On the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road, LMVs and High Passenger Service Vehicles (HPSVs) will be allowed in both directions, depending on road clearance:

From PP Parana to Anantnag: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

From PP Daksum to Kishtwar: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

No HMVs, except designated HPSVs, will be permitted as per orders issued by SDMs of Chhatroo and Kokernag.

SSG Road (Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari):

Traffic on SSG Road will be regulated based on clearance from BRO, with the following schedule:

From Minamarg to Srinagar: 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM (LMVs followed by HMVs)

From Sonamarg to Kargil: 11:30 AM to 5:30 PM (LMVs followed by HMVs)

Security Forces’ convoys must schedule their travel to avoid interfering with the Yatra convoys.

Mughal Road:

LMVs/passenger cars will be allowed from both directions via Poonch, while HMVs (up to 10 tyres) will only be allowed from Shopian to Poonch, between 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, as per the earlier Divisional Commissioner’s directive.

Public Advisory:

Travelers are advised to confirm the status of the roads before planning their journey. Key contact numbers for Traffic Control Units include:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 9419147732

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 18001807091

Ramban: 9419993745

Udhampur: 8491928625

PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100

PCR Kargil: 9541902330