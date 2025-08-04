J&K Traffic Police issues fresh advisory for Jammu-Srinagar Highway amid ongoing Amarnath Yatra

The Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, has issued a detailed advisory for commuters traveling on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) amid slow traffic movement and ongoing road maintenance.

Between August 3, 1600 hrs and August 4, 1600 hrs, traffic on NH-44 witnessed significant slowdowns due to the breakdown of three heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and single-lane movement at Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog and Kishtwari Pather.

Important Guidelines for Commuters and Operators

Photo ID Mandatory: Travelers from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban are advised to carry valid photo identification for hassle-free passage, particularly after the cut-off timings from Jammu/Udhampur.

Travel Timing Advisory: Passengers and LMV operators are strongly advised to travel during the daytime due to the threat of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.

HMV Guidelines: Goods carriers transporting fresh perishables and livestock are instructed to load vehicles as per official advisories, considering single-lane restrictions and poor road conditions on NH-44.

Fruit Growers Alert: Load carriers transporting fresh produce from the Valley must ensure timely loading and parking before 9:00 AM between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora for smooth transit.

Vehicle Fitness and Fuel: HMV operators are urged to avoid overloading, ensure vehicle fitness, and carry adequate fuel before embarking on the highway.

Dhar Road Restriction: Only HMVs with 6 to 10 tyres are permitted to ply via Dhar road.

Avoid Unnecessary Halts: Commuters should avoid halting unnecessarily, particularly between Ramban and Banihal, near landslide-prone areas.

Traffic Plan for August 5, 2025

Subject to weather and road conditions:

SANJY Convoy/LMVs: Passenger vehicles will be allowed both ways on NH-44 between Jammu and Srinagar.

HMVs: Permitted on alternate days only. TCU Jammu/Srinagar will coordinate with TCU Ramban for release.

Cut-off Timings for LMVs/Private Cars

From Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs

From Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs

From Qazigund to Jammu: 1130 hrs to 1400 hrs

HMVs/Load Carriers

Subject to road conditions, HMVs from Udhampur to Srinagar will be allowed after assessing road status, with no HMV allowed post 1900 hrs.

Amarnath Yatra Advisory

To ease traffic during Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025, vehicles such as fuel tankers, empty LPG carriers, FCI vehicles, and other HMVs (up to 10 tyres) must return to Jammu via Mughal Road, as per Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s advisory.

Additional Road Updates

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road (NH-244): LMVs/HPSVs allowed both ways subject to road clearance. HMVs not permitted.

Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari Road (SSG): Regulated movement allowed. Vehicles from Minamarg to Srinagar (0500–1000 hrs) and Sonamarg to Kargil (1130–1730 hrs). No movement after cut-off times.

Mughal Road: LMVs allowed both ways, while HMVs (up to 10 tyres) are allowed Shopian to Poonch (0700–1800 hrs).

Helpline Numbers for Road Status

Jammu: 0191-2459048 / 2740550 / 9419147732 / 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022 / 2485396 / 18001807091 / 103

Ramban: 9419993745 / 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

Kishtwar PCR: 9906154100

Kargil PCR: 9541902330 / 9541902331

Travelers are advised to confirm the status of roads before starting their journey.