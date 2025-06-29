J&K Traffic Police issues cut-off timings for SANJY 2025

SRINAGAR, JUNE 28: To ensure smooth movement of yatra convoys and yatris during Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory specifying cut-off timings for convoy departures and non-convoy travel. For the Up Baltal Convoy, the cut-off timing for departure from Jammu towards Kashmir is 0400 hrs, from Lamber (Banihal) towards Baltal is 1000 hrs, and from Manigam (Ganderbal) towards Baltal is 1700 hrs. For the Down Baltal Convoy, departure from Baltal towards Jammu is at 0600 hrs, and from Lamber (Banihal) towards Jammu is 1130 hrs. For the Up Pahalgam Convoy, the cut-off timing for departure from Jammu towards Pahalgam is 0430 hrs, and from Lamber (Banihal) towards Pahalgam is 1100 hrs. For the Down Pahalgam Convoy, the cut-off timing for departure from Pahalgam towards Jammu is 0600 hrs, from Nunwan, Pahalgam towards Jammu is 0630 hrs, and from Lamber (Banihal) towards Jammu is 0800 hrs.

Regarding non-convoy vehicles, yatris, and tourists, from NAVYUG Tunnel to the Valley and vice versa, the last vehicle to cross NAVYUG Tunnel towards the valley (other than the main convoy from Jammu) must do so by 1500 hrs, and the last vehicle to cross Mir Bazar towards Anantnag by 1600 hrs. From Pantha Chowk to Manigam (excluding main convoy), the last vehicle to cross Peaks Crossing, Lassjan towards Manigam is 1500 hrs; the last vehicle to cross Shadipora/Sumbal towards Manigam is 1530 hrs; and the last vehicle to cross Manigam Transit Camp towards Baltal is 1700 hrs. From Baltal to NAVYUG Tunnel (Jammu-bound, other than main convoy leaving Baltal at 0600 hrs), the last vehicle to leave Baltal Base Camp towards Manigam is 0900 hrs; last vehicle to cross Sonamarg Police Station towards Manigam is 1000 hrs; last vehicle to cross Manigam Transit Camp towards Shadipora/Sumbal is 1200 hrs; last vehicle to cross Shadipora towards Peaks Automobile is 1300 hrs; and last vehicle to cross Pantha Chowk towards Anantnag is 1500 hrs. From Nunwan, Pahalgam to NAVYUG Tunnel (excluding main convoy leaving Nunwan at 0630 hrs), the last vehicle to cross Nunwan towards Jammu is 1000 hrs. From Mir Bazar to NAVYUG Tunnel (excluding main convoys leaving Pahalgam at 0600 hrs and Nunwan at 0630 hrs), the last vehicle to cross Mir Bazar towards NAVYUG Tunnel is 1700 hrs, and the last vehicle to cross Walnut Factory, Qazigund towards NAVYUG Tunnel is 1730 hrs. Up vehicles (other than convoy) from Jammu towards Kashmir Valley have cut-off timings at Nagrota (Jammu) at 1200 hrs, Jakheni (Udhampur) at 1300 hrs, Chanderkote at 1400 hrs, and Lamber (Banihal) at 1500 hrs.

On general cut-off timings, no yatri or tourist vehicle will be allowed to cross NAVYUG Tunnel towards Kashmir after 1500 hrs; no yatri or tourist vehicle will be allowed from Pahalgam towards Jammu/Srinagar after 1530 hrs; no yatri or tourist vehicle will be allowed from Sonamarg towards Srinagar after 1600 hrs; no tourist vehicle will be allowed from Gulmarg towards Srinagar after 1700 hrs; and no tourist vehicle will be allowed from Srinagar towards Gulmarg after 1700 hrs. Yatris and tourists are advised to travel only between 0700 hrs and 1800 hrs within Kashmir Valley and plan their journeys accordingly to reach their destinations within this time. After the withdrawal of the Restriction of Outer Perimeter (ROP) at 1800 hrs, no further movement of yatri or tourist vehicles will be permitted. Police, Traffic, and Security Forces have been instructed to direct such vehicles to the nearest yatri or SF camp.

This advisory applies exclusively to yatris, yatra convoys, and tourists. For Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), and Security Forces convoys, people are advised to refer to the Daily Traffic Advisory issued by the Traffic Police. For any clarification or assistance, contact TCU Jammu at 0191-2459048, 9419147732, 7298515191; TCU Srinagar at 0194-2450022, 0194-2485396; TCU NHW Ramban at 6005820617; and TCU Udhampur at 9419993745.