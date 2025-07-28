J&K Traffic Police issues advisory for Jammu-Srinagar Highway amid ongoing Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for commuters and transporters in view of traffic disruptions along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), ongoing pilgrimage movements, and challenging road conditions.

According to the advisory, slow traffic movement was observed from 1600 hrs on July 27 to 1600 hrs on July 28 due to the breakdown of three Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and single lane traffic at Nashri-Dalwas and the Marog-Kishtwari Pather stretch of NH-44.

Commuters Must Carry Identification

Residents of Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban towns have been requested to carry valid photo ID cards to facilitate smooth movement after cut-off timings from Jammu/Udhampur.

Safety and Travel Time Recommendations

In view of the risk of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal, passenger vehicles and LMVs are advised to travel only during daylight hours. Goods carriers transporting fresh perishable items or livestock must adhere to loading guidelines issued periodically, as the poor road conditions and single lane traffic continue to hinder smooth passage.

Special Advisory for Fruit Growers

Operators carrying fresh produce from the Valley to Jammu are directed to load and park vehicles before 9:00 AM daily at designated spots between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora, ensuring timely clearance.

Overloading Strictly Prohibited

All HMV operators are strictly advised to avoid overloading and ensure vehicle fitness and adequate fuel supply before starting journeys on NH-44. Only HMVs with 6 or 10 tyres are permitted to use the Dhar road route.

Traffic Plan for July 29

Subject to favorable weather and road conditions, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) convoys and LMVs/passenger vehicles will be allowed from both sides of NH-44 on July 29. However, HMVs will be allowed on alternate days in coordination with TCU Ramban.

Cut-Off Timings for LMVs (July 29):

Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs

Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs

Qazigund to Jammu: 1130 hrs to 1400 hrs

No vehicle will be permitted before or after the cut-off times.

HMV Movement Advisory

Subject to conditions, HMVs from Qazigund towards Jammu will be allowed after road assessment, with no HMV movement allowed after 1900 hrs. Additionally, tanker trucks and empty vehicles up to 10 tyres must return to Jammu via Mughal Road, per UT administration directives related to SANJY 2025.

Other Route Updates:

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road (NH-244): Open for LMVs/HPSVs from both sides, with restricted timings. No HMV except designated HPSVs will be allowed.

SSG Road (Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari): Regulated movement for LMVs followed by HMVs in designated time slots. Strict adherence to cut-off timings required.

Mughal Road: Open for LMVs both ways, while HMVs (up to 10 tyres) allowed from Shopian to Poonch between 0700 hrs and 1800 hrs.

Advisory for Public

Commuters are strongly advised to confirm road status before travel using the following Traffic Control Unit contacts:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

Kishtwar: 9906154100

Kargil: 9541902330, 9541902331

The advisory emphasizes caution, preparedness, and strict adherence to timings and route instructions to ensure safety and avoid unnecessary delays or risks, especially during the ongoing pilgrimage season.

