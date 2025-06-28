J&K Tops in Protected Areas Management 

Srinagar, June 28: The Jammu & Kashmir Forest Department has achieved a remarkably high score of 92.97% for Dachigam National Park in the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) exercise, conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India.

Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment, Javed Ahmed Rana, has praised the officers of the Wildlife Department for this outstanding achievement in conservation of protected areas in ecologically sensitive Jammu and Kashmir, referring to it as a benchmark to be emulated in other protected areas in J&K.

This achievement showcases exceptional management skills and dedication to conservation of protected areas in ecologically fragile J&K, he said.

Dachigam National Park has emerged as the highest-scoring individual Protected Area among 438 protected areas assessed across the country, highlighting its excellence in biodiversity protection, ecological management, staff efficiency and community engagement.

The park achieved an MEE score of 92.97%, demonstrating its commitment to conservation and effective management practices.

The Minister emphasized that protected areas are crucial components of global conservation efforts, essential for preserving biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance.

He highlighted the importance of community awareness, anti-poaching efforts and reiterated the Government’s commitment to strengthening eco-tourism, biodiversity monitoring and habitat restoration across Jammu & Kashmir.

Rana thanked the Ministry of Environment and Forests for undertaking this ambitious exercise and acknowledged their invaluable technical guidance and financial assistance.

He urged the officers to continue their commitment and dedication to conservation of natural resources and ensuring the survival of India’s diverse flora and fauna for generations to come.

The achievement of Dachigam National Park sets a precedent for other protected areas in Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrating the potential for effective conservation and management practices to thrive in J&K.

The Minister highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts in protecting the region’s natural heritage for future generations.

Dachigam National Park covers 141 km and is the only global habitat for the Hangul.

The park’s management has been recognized for its efforts in conservation, and recommendations have been made to further enhance its effectiveness, including making the Hangul Conservation Breeding Centre fully functional and promoting eco-tourism.

This lauded the commitment of the forest officers and the department’s dedication to conservation and underscored the importance of efficient management practices in preserving the rich biodiversity and ecological integrity of J&K’s protected areas.