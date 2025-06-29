J&K tops in protected areas management

Srinagar, June 28: The Jammu & Kashmir Forest Department has achieved a remarkably high score of 92.97% for Dachigam National Park in Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) exercise, conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment, Javed Ahmed Rana, has praised the officers of the Wildlife Department for this outstanding achievement in conservation of protected areas in ecologically sensitive Jammu and Kashmir. He referred to the accomplishment as a benchmark to be emulated in other protected areas in J&K.

This achievement showcases the exceptional management skills and dedication towards conservation of protected areas in ecologically fragile J&K, he said.

Dachigam National Park has emerged as the highest-scoring individual Protected Area among 438 protected areas assessed across the country. He highlighted its excellence in biodiversity protection, ecological management, staff efficiency and community engagement.

The Minister emphasized that the protected areas are crucial components of global conservation efforts, essential for preserving biodiversity and maintaining the ecological balance.

He highlighted the importance of community awareness, anti-poaching efforts and reiterated the Government’s commitment towards strengthening eco-tourism, biodiversity monitoring and habitat restoration across Jammu & Kashmir.

Rana thanked the Ministry of Environment and Forests for undertaking this ambitious exercise and acknowledged their invaluable technical guidance and financial assistance. He asked the officers to continue their commitment and dedication towards conservation of natural resources and ensuring the survival of India’s diverse flora and fauna for generations to come.

The achievement of Dachigam National Park sets a precedent for other protected areas in Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrating the potential for effective conservation and management practices to thrive in J&K.

The Minister highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts in protecting the region’s natural heritage for future generations.