City

J&K tops in protected areas management

Rana lauds wildlife protection department

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar,  June 28: The Jammu & Kashmir Forest Department has achieved a remarkably high score of 92.97% for Dachigam National Park in Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) exercise, conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment, Javed Ahmed Rana, has praised the officers of the Wildlife Department for this outstanding achievement in conservation of protected areas in ecologically sensitive Jammu and Kashmir. He referred to the accomplishment as a benchmark to be emulated in other protected areas in J&K.

This achievement showcases the exceptional management skills and dedication towards conservation of protected areas in ecologically fragile J&K, he said.

Dachigam National Park has emerged as the highest-scoring individual Protected Area among 438 protected areas assessed across the country. He highlighted its excellence in biodiversity protection, ecological management, staff efficiency and community engagement.

The Minister emphasized that the protected areas are crucial components of global conservation efforts, essential for preserving biodiversity and maintaining the ecological balance.

He highlighted the importance of community awareness, anti-poaching efforts and reiterated the Government’s commitment towards strengthening eco-tourism, biodiversity monitoring and habitat restoration across Jammu & Kashmir.

Rana thanked the Ministry of Environment and Forests for undertaking this ambitious exercise and acknowledged their invaluable technical guidance and financial assistance. He asked the officers to continue their commitment and dedication towards conservation of natural resources and ensuring the survival of India’s diverse flora and fauna for generations to come.

The achievement of Dachigam National Park sets a precedent for other protected areas in Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrating the potential for effective conservation and management practices to thrive in J&K.

The Minister highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts in protecting the region’s natural heritage for future generations.

NIT Srinagar concludes TIFAC-supported study to modernise Kashmir’s Cricket bat industry
Palpora hospital craves for attention, people demand repair, upgradation
ADC Srinagar reviews arrangements for the smooth conduct of JKSSB Exams commencing on November 29
SKUAST-K PhD Scholar gets SERB Overseas Doctoral Fellowship at Purdue University 
VC KU prioritises student welfare, chairs student council meet
Share This Article
Previous Article No coaching centre to operate without proper registration: DSEK
Next Article Medicines worth lakhs found dumped in G’bl forest canal
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

NC’s fight is for constitutional guarantee, not just statehood: MP Ruhullah
Politics
Er Rashid begins 24-hr hunger strike in Tihar jail, AIP leaders join in solidarity
Politics
Omar govt has downgraded fight for ‘dignity’ to statehood, says PDP’s Para
Politics
PDP pushed J&K into decade of suffering: Sagar
Politics