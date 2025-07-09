J&K to roll out smart ration cards for over 25 lakh cardholders

Jammu, July 08: In a significant digital leap, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is set to introduce ‘Smart Ration Cards’ for all its 25.61 lakh ration cardholders, covering a beneficiary population of over one crore. The initiative, aimed at curbing ration pilferage and black marketing, is expected to streamline access to various government welfare services under one unified platform.Speaking to Rising Kashmir, RifatKohli, Director of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, confirmed that data compilation is currently underway and is likely to be completed within the next few weeks.“The Smart Card system will be a game changer. It will ensure that beneficiaries receive government services seamlessly, eliminate the need for manual paperwork, and significantly reduce the scope of ration pilferage,” she said.

The digital cards are part of a broader effort by the UT administration to modernize the public distribution system (PDS), enhance transparency, and improve the delivery of essential commodities such as food grains and LPG.According to departmental sources, integration of various apps and backend systems is in progress to bring all services under a single digital interface. Once operational, the Smart Card will enable users to digitally update personal information, shift ration depots, lodge complaints, and access entitlements, without visiting government offices.“This is a transformative step. The idea is to empower the consumer while strengthening backend checks to prevent black marketing and diversion of resources,” a senior official said.The department currently maintains records for 25,61,028 ration cardholders, covering over 1.02 crore beneficiaries across Jammu and Kashmir. Officials believe that the digital overhaul will not only increase efficiency but also reduce administrative burden and errors.The move is also in line with the broader digital governance push in the UT, following the successful implementation of e-PDS and biometric authentication systems across fair price shops in recent years.While a formal rollout date is yet to be announced, officials indicated that the Smart Card distribution will commence shortly after data integration is finalised.