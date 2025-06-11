BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

“J&K to Experience Severe Heatwave for Next 3 Days”: MeT 

Srinagar, June 11: The Met Centre Srinagar has issued a weather advisory warning of a severe heat wave at scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir over the next three days.

According to the advisory, the region is expected to experience generally hot and dry weather from June 11-13. However, brief spells of light rain and thunderstorms are predicted from June 14-17.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe during the heat wave, including; Drinking sufficient water and fluids, Avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours (12 noon to 4 PM)

Farmers, however, are advised to continue with their farm operations

