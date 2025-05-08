J&K to Experience Light rain, Thundershowers Over Next Few Days : MeT

Srinagar, May 08: According to the Meterological Centre Srinagar, the region can expect partly to generally cloudy weather with spells of light to moderate rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds over the next few days, specifically from May 8th to 11th.

There’s a possibility of brief light rain or thundershowers at isolated places on May 12th, followed by generally dry weather from May 13th to 17th.

Residents and tourists are advised to exercise caution and follow admin/traffic advisories.

Boating and Shikara riding in Dal Lake, Wular Lake, and other water bodies are not recommended during inclement weather or gusty winds. Additionally, intense showers in vulnerable areas may lead to landslides or mudslides.

A significant rise in day temperature is expected from May 13th onwards, mainly in Jammu Division.