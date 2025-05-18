J&K to deploy 44,000 ex-servicemen to safeguard key sites

Srinagar, May 17: In a significant move to bolster security measures for vital installations across Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration has approved a proposal from the Sainik Welfare Board to deploy 4,000 Ex-Servicemen (ESM) for safeguarding key infrastructure in all 20 districts.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence in Jammu, stated that the approval marks a major step toward strengthening community-based security and leveraging the expertise of former military personnel. The proposal, which received formal approval from the J&K government, aims to establish a unique collaboration between veterans and civil authorities for securing critical assets across the region.

Under the approved plan, 4,000 ex-servicemen will be deployed across Jammu and Kashmir, with 435 of them holding licensed personal weapons, significantly enhancing their ability to respond effectively to local security challenges. These volunteers will be tasked with securing key infrastructure, including power stations, bridges, government installations, and other vulnerable points in the region.

Lt Col Bartwal said that this initiative builds on the success of a similar scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic, when 2,500 Ex-Servicemen supported the administration’s efforts. The expanded deployment to 4,000 volunteers reflects both the growing commitment among veterans and the trust placed in them by the government and the local population.

The volunteers will operate under the coordination of the District Sainik Welfare Officers (DSWOs) and work closely with local administrations and police forces. Their role will be non-combatant, focusing on static guard duties, presence-based deterrence, and local coordination to ensure the safety and security of critical infrastructure.

The Sainik Welfare Board will provide uniforms and basic equipment for the Ex-Servicemen, with administrative support from district authorities. To ensure efficiency and standardized conduct, training and orientation programs are also being planned.