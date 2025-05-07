JK Technical Employees Federation (PDD) concerned over rising electrocution incidents

Srinagar, May 06: JK Technical Employees Federation (PDD) has stated that the alarming frequency of electrocution incidents within KPDCL has reached a critical point. They have demanded immediate attention and accountability from the concerned authorities. The recent tragedy of PDL in the section of electric Sub Division Dalgate, where frontline staff were deployed without adequate supervision, underscores the urgent need for systemic reform, they said.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Bashir Ahmad Rather, son of Late Ali Mohammad Rather, resident of Shalimar, lost his life in the line of duty due to this negligence. His untimely death is not just a personal loss to his family but a stark reminder of the ongoing safety failures that continue to claim the lives of our dedicated field staff,” the federation stated.

They federation have put forward demands which include

Accountability: The PDD administration must be held accountable for recurring electrical accidents. Thorough investigations should be conducted to identify causes and implement stringent corrective measures to prevent future tragedies.

Rehabilitation and Compensation: The family of Bashir Ahmad Rather, as well as others who have suffered similar losses, must be provided with comprehensive support, including financial compensation, compassionate appointments, and rehabilitation assistance to help them cope with the immense economic and emotional toll.

Major Concerns:

Lack of On-Site Supervision: Issuing remote instructions via WhatsApp or other digital means is an unacceptable substitute for physical presence and direct leadership during field operations. The absence of on-site supervision significantly increases the risk to life and safety.

Fatal Negligence: Continued negligence in safety protocols exposes field staff to life-threatening situations. There must be strict enforcement of safety measures and mandatory on-site monitoring during all high-risk operations.

Urgent Call for Action:

“We call upon the Power Development Department’s management to immediately address these concerns and implement necessary reforms to safeguard the lives and rights of technical employees.

It is also important to highlight that an engineer, who had been posted at this location for years and was recently transferred, has been suspiciously reposted within a short period—raising serious questions about vested interests and internal favouritism, federation stated.