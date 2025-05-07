Kashmir

JK Technical Employees Federation (PDD) concerned over rising electrocution incidents

RK News
RK News
3 Min Read

Srinagar, May 06: JK Technical Employees Federation (PDD) has stated that the alarming frequency of electrocution incidents within KPDCL has reached a critical point. They have demanded immediate attention and accountability from the concerned authorities. The recent tragedy of PDL in the section of electric Sub Division Dalgate, where frontline staff were deployed without adequate supervision, underscores the urgent need for systemic reform, they said.

We are deeply saddened to report that Bashir Ahmad Rather, son of Late Ali Mohammad Rather, resident of Shalimar, lost his life in the line of duty due to this negligence. His untimely death is not just a personal loss to his family but a stark reminder of the ongoing safety failures that continue to claim the lives of our dedicated field staff,” the federation stated.

They federation have put forward demands which include

Accountability: The PDD administration must be held accountable for recurring electrical accidents. Thorough investigations should be conducted to identify causes and implement stringent corrective measures to prevent future tragedies.

Rehabilitation and Compensation: The family of Bashir Ahmad Rather, as well as others who have suffered similar losses, must be provided with comprehensive support, including financial compensation, compassionate appointments, and rehabilitation assistance to help them cope with the immense economic and emotional toll.

Major Concerns:

Lack of On-Site Supervision: Issuing remote instructions via WhatsApp or other digital means is an unacceptable substitute for physical presence and direct leadership during field operations. The absence of on-site supervision significantly increases the risk to life and safety.

Fatal Negligence: Continued negligence in safety protocols exposes field staff to life-threatening situations. There must be strict enforcement of safety measures and mandatory on-site monitoring during all high-risk operations.

Urgent Call for Action:

We call upon the Power Development Department’s management to immediately address these concerns and implement necessary reforms to safeguard the lives and rights of technical employees.

It is also important to highlight that an engineer, who had been posted at this location for years and was recently transferred, has been suspiciously reposted within a short period—raising serious questions about vested interests and internal favouritism, federation stated.

You Might Also Like

SSM College of Engineering adopts 10 orphans, offers free computer courses to orphanage inmates

VC CUK unveils transformative roadmap for imparting inclusive education

AC approves transfer of 3188 Kanals for dev of Industrial Estates in J&K

Kashmir’s first arch-truss bridge over nallah Sindh nearing completion

Empowering women vital for J&K’s development: Advisor Bhatnagar

Share This Article
Previous Article Pahalgam attack affected tourism; we want strong action: Owaisi
Next Article Blood donation camp organised at IUST
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Staff shortage hits healthcare at PHC Kalantara
Kashmir
Stray dogs deface Rajbagh Joggers Park
City
GHSS Gurmul students shifted to new school building
Jammu
Blood donation camp organised at IUST
Kashmir