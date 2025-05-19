J&K swelters under intense heatwave

Srinagar, May 18: Major parts of Jammu and Kashmir reeled under intense heatwave conditions on Sunday, with Srinagar recording the hottest day of season for the second day in a row at 32.2°C, while Jammu city sizzled at 40.0°C.

The temperature in Srinagar surpassed Saturday’s high of 31.5°C, edging closer to last year’s peak of 32.7°C recorded on May 27. However, it still remains below the all-time highest temperature of 36.4°C registered on May 24, 1968.

As per MeT data, Qazigund also saw the season’s highest temperature at 33.0°C, while Kokernag in south Kashmir touched 31.4°C. Pahalgam recorded a relatively milder 27.2°C.

In north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the mercury settled at 29.9°C. The ski resort town of Gulmarg was the coolest among the valley’s key locations, recording 23.6°C.

Jammu division too continued to face the brunt of the heatwave. Jammu city registered a high of 40.0°C, with other areas such as Banihal, Batote, Bhaderwah, and Katra recording day temperatures above 30°C.

Director Meteorological Department, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that there is possibility of light rain and thundershowers are expected to commence from this Monday, which will help bring down the temperatures.

“The thundershower activity accompanied by gusty winds until May 20. However, the relief is expected to be short-lived as another heatwave is likely to grip the region from May 21 to May 24,” he said.

Dr Mukhtar further said that fresh spell of light rainfall and thundershowers may follow from May 25 onwards.

He urged residents, especially those in the Jammu region, to take adequate precautions amid the rising temperatures.

“The vulnerable groups including pregnant women, children, and the elderly to stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak hours,” Dr Mukhtar added.