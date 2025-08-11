J&K students celebrate Raksha Bandhan with President of India

Srinagar, Aug 10: In a momentous occasion for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, students from Kupwara and Jammu divisions had the rare privilege of celebrating Raksha Bandhan with the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.Representing the Kashmir Division were Rumaisa Ahad of KGBV Kuligam, Lolab, and Taqweem Qureshi of KGBV Hafradah, accompanied by their escort teacher Irfan Ashraf. From the Jammu Division, Anshu Devi (Class 10) and Manvi Devi (Class 7) from Higher Secondary School Jhiri, led by Senior Lecturer Preeti Agarwal, also participated.The young students tied Rakhi to the Hon’ble President, symbolising love, respect, and the cultural harmony that unites the people of India.Director of School Education Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo, in a statement issued here, congratulated the students, saying, “This is not just an honour for the participating students but a proud moment for the entire J&K education community. They have brought the essence of our culture to the nation’s highest office.The event served as a platform to showcase the grace, confidence, and rich traditions of Jammu and Kashmir at the national level. It was a celebration of unity in diversity, as students exchanged smiles, stories, and heartfelt moments with the Head of State.”Opportunities like these inspire our students to dream bigger, aim higher, and represent our culture with dignity and pride,” Dr Itoo added.This special interaction will remain etched in the hearts of the participants, serving as a source of motivation for thousands of students across the Union Territory, the DSEK said.