J&K ‘strategic soul’ of India: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, Jul 31: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Incharge for Jammu & Kashmir, Tarun Chugh, on Thursday said J&K is not just another region but a “strategic soul” of India. He said the party’s growth here is both a political and national mission.“Your leadership must reflect discipline, dedication, and direction. It is the cadre’s energy that propels the party’s vision,” he said while addressing a meeting in Srinagar with the newly appointed District Presidents of the party. The meeting was attended by BJP State President Sat Sharma and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma.Extending his heartfelt congratulations to the new office bearers, Chugh said their appointment comes at a crucial juncture and carries a great responsibility. “Each of you is not just a district head, but a key pillar in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat,” he said, urging the leaders to focus on deepening the organisation’s connect with the grassroots.The BJP leader took a strong swipe at the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government. “Nearly a year has passed since the new dispensation took charge, yet not a single promise from their election manifesto has seen the light of day,” he said. “People voted in hope. What they got is disappointment. From youth jobs to infrastructure, it has been all talk and no delivery.”Chugh called for full mobilisation of party machinery for the upcoming ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, saying it is a celebration of India’s pride and unity. “This isn’t just a symbolic act. It’s a message to the enemies of India that every home stands with the nation,” he said.Referring to Operation Sindoor, the BJP leader hailed the success of India’s security forces and underlined that the Modi government has zero tolerance for terrorism. “Whether it is terrorists or their sponsors, India under Modi will not spare anyone. Operation Sindoor has demonstrated India’s resolve, reach, and readiness,” he said.