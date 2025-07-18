“J&K Statehood Must Be Restored Without Delay”: Javed Rana

Srinagar July 18: Javed Rana has called for the immediate restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, stressing that all necessary steps have already been completed.

According to KNS, Rana said the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister had committed to restoring statehood after the completion of delimitation and elections. “All these three things have happened. Now delaying it further is an injustice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he stated.

Rana welcomed the recent letter by Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, urging swift action on the issue. “We hope the country’s leadership, including those in power, will bring back the lost glory of Jammu and Kashmir in this session by presenting a bill in Parliament so the state is restored without delay,” he added.(KNS)