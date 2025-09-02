BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

J&K State Taxes Deptt establishes dedicated Helpline Numbers to assist taxpayers

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir, State Taxes Department (STD) has established dedicated Helpline Numbers to assist taxpayers with issues related to the E-Way Bill system.

For any queries related to E-Way Bills, taxpayers can reach out to the dedicated support team on these helpline numbers for assistance with issues like errors in E-Way Bill generation, system glitches or clarifications on compliance requirements.

The dedicated helplines will operate during official working hours and is staffed by trained professionals well-versed in GST and E-Way Bill regulations.
The helpline numbers for Enforcement Jammu (Central) are 9419157257, 9419126915, 7006963445, 9419187455, 8494000145 & 7889800627.

Similarly, for Kathua (HQ Lakhanpur), the helpline numbers are 7780938794,7006473528, 7889631158, 7889557748, 9419135215, 9419142557, 9419661577, 7006956379 & 7006298189.
Likewise for Udhampur(Jammu North), the numbers are 8082706813 & 7889766235.

