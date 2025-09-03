J&K Startup Idea Challenge: JKEDI holds boot camp at HKM Degree College B’pora

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sep 02: The Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute’s (JKEDI) on Tuesday conducted another boot camp at HKM Government Degree College Bandipora as part of the J&K Startup Idea Challenge.

According to a statement issued here, the event, held under the J&K Startup Policy 2024–2027, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, aspiring entrepreneurs, and faculty members.

The boot camp was conducted by a three-member team of JKEDI including Sh. Aijaz Ahmad Mulla, Assistant Faculty, Sh. Syed Asrar Qadri, Assistant Faculty, JKEDI and Sh. Aamir Shafiq, Communication Associate, JKEDI.

The boot camp witnessed participation from more than 100 students from the college as well as the Government Polytechnic College Bandipora, showcasing their enthusiasm for exploring entrepreneurship as a viable career choice. Out of these students, 16 participants pitched their startup ideas before the panel of experts designated from the college and officers/officials of JKEDI. The panel appreciated their creativity and provided constructive feedback. The session concluded with an interactive exchange of ideas, where students received encouragement and insights from the distinguished panel.

The J&K Startup Idea Challenge was inaugurated on July 10 by the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of J&K during a Startup and Entrepreneurship meet at JKEDI. Aligned with the J&K Startup Policy 2024–27, the initiative will cover all districts of J&K through 46 boot camps and multiple workshops, under the overall supervision of Director JKEDI.

The shortlisted participants will undergo intensive mentoring and pitch training at JKEDI’s Pampore and Bari Brahmana campuses before competing in a Grand Finale, where the best 20 ideas will be presented before a jury of industry experts, investors, and policymakers. The winners will receive prizes, incentives, and incubation support at JKEDI and partner incubators across J&K.

A total of 46 boot camps shall be held across the colleges and universities of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir under the J&K Startup Idea Challenge. In addition, two major workshops and two intensive boot camps will be organized at JKEDI’s Pampore and Bari Brahmana campuses. These sessions will offer focused mentoring, pitch training, and business model refinement for the shortlisted participants.