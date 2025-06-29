J&K stands united for peaceful Shri Amarnathji Yatra: LG Sinha

Srinagar, June 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting with members of civil society organisations, religious leaders, elected representatives, and representatives from the trade and business communities to review arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Among those present were Chief Minister Omar Abdullah; Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Special Director General (Coordination) S.J.M. Gillani; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor and CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Bidhuri; administrative secretaries; and senior officers from the police and civil administration.

The Lieutenant Governor welcomed suggestions from various stakeholders and sought their active participation in ensuring the peaceful and successful conduct of the holy pilgrimage.

“Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a powerful symbol of Jammu and Kashmir’s glorious past and its promising future. It is truly a people’s Yatra, holding deep socio-economic, spiritual, and cultural significance for every section of society,” said LG Sinha.

He urged civil society members, elected representatives, and religious, trade and business organisations to come together to make the Yatra a celebration of spirituality, unity, and harmony.

“The peaceful conduct of the Yatra will send a strong message of our unity. Spiritual leaders, civil society, and the business community are all integral to the J&K family and are upholding this centuries-old spiritual tradition with devotion,” he said.

The LG also highlighted the key initiatives taken by the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, administration, J&K Police, security forces, and other stakeholders to enhance pilgrim-centric facilities and make the Yatra more secure and convenient.

He stressed the importance of travelling in designated convoys and said, “I have conducted an on-ground assessment of newly developed Yatra tracks. Registrations are rising steadily, and I am confident a large number of devotees will undertake this sacred journey to seek blessings of Baba Barfani.”

Reaffirming Jammu and Kashmir’s legacy of religious harmony, the LG said the region has always embraced diversity and respected every faith. “Let us, in that same spirit, welcome lakhs of pilgrims and work together to ensure a peaceful and smooth Yatra experience.”

Chairpersons of the J&K Waqf Board and District Development Councils, Members of the Legislative Assembly, community leaders, religious heads, and representatives from trade bodies and civil society also participated in the meeting. They shared their suggestions and pledged full support for the successful conduct of the Yatra.

Responding to various issues and demands raised during the interaction, the Lieutenant Governor assured that necessary steps would be taken to address the concerns and fulfill the aspirations of all stakeholders.